Lessons on democracy from Greens somewhat rich - John McLellan

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater

Not all of them, because at least one I know of thoroughly enjoys all the pageantry associated with Royal celebrations, but it is the Greens’ complaint that because the monarchy is unelected it should be abolished which intrigues me.

This is a party which is dictating the direction of the Scottish Government despite 92 per cent of Scottish people voting for other parties in the last Scottish Parliament election.

But there was no hint of Patrick Harvie or Lorna Slater refusing to take up positions of power and influence because a vast majority of Scots had rejected them.

A poll last month indicated 37 per cent of Scots support the monarchy, not great, but still the same as would currently vote SNP, never mind Green, so lessons on democracy from Patrick Harvie are, to borrow a phrase, somewhat rich.

And that’s really the nub of it.

The King has no practical role in political decisions, so it’s just down to good old class warfare and spite, but no-one should be under any illusion that the Greens’ attacks on inherited wealth stop at the Royal Family.