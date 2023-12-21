​Let Caroline Rhea bewitch you with Christmas comedy - Karen Koren

​With the big day just around the corner, it’s easy to let a gift or two slip your mind. This year I’m trying to be environmentally conscious and shop local where possible.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a last minute gift for your pal, partner or Secret Santa, surprise them with a live experience or some local goods this festive season.

We have some very exciting tours coming up at Gilded Balloon. The Big Fab Comedy Show is the ultimate ticket for the laughter lover in your life, where the biggest TV names come together for a rip-roaring night of live stand-up.

With headliners Maisie Adam, Shappi Khorsandi, Fred MacAulay and Larry Dean, and stopping off all over Scotland, it’s a foolproof choice for any comedy fan.

The 90s pop culture vulture in your life will definitely recognise the magnificent Caroline Rhea.

Best known for her role as Aunt Hilda Spellman in the cult TV classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the Canadian comedy legend is returning to the UK in March with her smash hit show I Identify As A Witch.

She has performed numerous comedy specials and is also known as a regular on Hollywood Squares with her friend Whoopi Goldberg. Rhea hosted the reality television show The Biggest Loser on NBC for the first three seasons. She appeared regularly on ABC's Match Game with Alec Baldwin and Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max, playing Grandma Judy.

Tickets are selling like hot mince pies, so book now to give that special someone a spellbinding night out in 2024.

December is the time to eat, drink and be merry. Local brewery Newbarns, who have been making waves in the brewing industry, can help with at least two of those!

Pop in to their Taproom on Jane Street to pick up some delicious beers, and why not grab a hat, tote or sweatshirt too?

Before you know it, we’ll have shows on sale for next year’s festival. If there’s someone in your life who loves the Fringe, Gilded Balloon gift vouchers are the perfect choice.

Giving them the choice to buy tickets to any of our shows next year, not only are they a safe bet, they suit all budgets.

Hopefully these suggestions will make your life a little easier in the lead up to Christmas so you can sit back, enjoy the festivities and bring some big smiles around the tree!

Katy and I have also recorded a Christmas Greeting on our Podcast Boss Wummin’ to round off this year of 2023!