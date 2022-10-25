A number of events are upcoming for those who wish to take part.On Saturday, the Edinburgh Hindu Mandi and Cultural Centre is hosting a family fun night from 6 p.m. at Edinburgh College’s Granton Campus. Tickets are £7 per person, with under 10s going free. It is advised to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.The main event is taking place on Sunday 6 November, when a parade will be taking place.We will see music and dance, with Scottish regimental pipers, folk dancers from India and Scotland and Edinburgh’s Lord Provost leading the parade. Giant portrayal of Hindu Gods will be on display, with Rama’s horse-drawn chariot as the centrepiece. It is set to be a feast for the senses.The parade begins 1.30 p.m. at St Andrews Square and weaves through the city to Castle Street. At the completion of the march, the celebration continues at the Ross Band Stand in West Princess Street Gardens for live performances from Bollywood dancers and drama.I also wish to send my thanks to Edinburgh’s Hindu community, especially the organisers of events, who have been hugely welcoming to the wider population to participate in Diwali celebrations. I hope everyone has a great time!