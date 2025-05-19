Let’s celebrate Edinburgh’s brewing heritage with Caley museum - Susan Dalgety

It’s no exaggeration to say that Edinburgh was built on beer. Brewing is one of the Capital’s oldest and most important industries.

Starting in the 12th century when monks at Holyrood Abbey brewed ale using the abundant spring water in the area, it grew to 40 breweries at its peak and the city was dubbed the brewing capital of the world.

Beer is as much part of our history as the castle or the New Town. Even the Scottish Parliament is built on the site of Younger’s brewery, so it was a sad moment when in 2022, owners Heineken announced the closure of the city’s last major plant, the Caledonian brewery at Shandon.

Now the new owners of the site, Artisan Real Estate, want to transform the red-brick Victorian complex into 168 new homes. Their plans include “selective” demolition of some of the existing buildings, but the developers promise the new development will reflect the original footprint of the brewery and they plan to recreate the skyline of the malting buildings destroyed in a fire almost 30 years ago.

For several years I lived part-time in Saltaire near Bradford, one of the finest industrial villages in the UK. One of its former textile mills, with its landmark chimney, has been transformed into desirable flats.

The other, Salts Mill, is now a fantastic complex featuring an art gallery, shops and restaurants that attracts visitors from far and wide. Britain’s most famous living artist, David Hockney, grew up only a few miles from Saltaire and he regularly exhibits at Salts Mill.

I know that Artisan’s plans are well developed, but wouldn’t it be wonderful if somewhere in their development they could carve out some space for a small museum that tells the story of Edinburgh’s brewing industry, from its medieval origins to today’s micro-brewers. I am sure the Scottish Brewing Archive Association, which is dedicated to the history of brewing in Scotland, would be happy to help.

It is fantastic news that the Caley brewery may soon become a happy home to hundreds of Edinburgh folk, but how much better it would be if it also housed the story of one of the city’s greatest traditions – transforming water, malt and hops into the world’s best pale ale.