Let's face the weather and laugh on my comedy walk about this August - Susan Morrison

So, I thought, when the rest of my comedic community is stuck in a basement for the month of August, I’ll do a walking tour around the New Town.

Oh, the elegant younger sister to the Old Town likes to think she’s a cut above the addled, plague-ridden wynds and warrens around the castle, but believe me, those neat sweeping streets have their own dark and hilarious tales of sex, scandal and gentlemen’s drinking dens.

What could possibly go wrong?

Back in the depths of winter, I misremembered every Scottish summer I have ever lived through.

Have you seen the weather projections for the next fortnight or so? Just as well I took up swimming with such enthusiasm. Looks like I’m going to be a water baby for the next few weeks.

I really should have been on my guard. The last time I did a walking tour I managed to completely wreck my right knee with a thing known as a blown meniscus.

It's the shock absorber on either side of the knee cap. If it gets knackered it really hurts. The nurse at the Minor Injury Clinic at the Western told me that if I had been a premier league footballer major surgery would have been in order, but, she said kindly, that’s obviously not the case here. Go home and rest, she said. In August. Not likely.

The rest of the month I limped about St Andrew Square doing a credible impersonation of Long John Silver.

This year my knees are fine. It's Mother Nature who has thrown a fit. Still, as we in Scotland like to say, there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.

So if you have a decent rain jacket, a brilliantly coloured umbrella or even a parka, why not gear up and join me, 3pm up on York Place.