Let’s get moving on an effective public transport system

Congestion can literally stall movement for buses and trams in Edinburgh, says Lorna Slater (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

If you travel to countries like Germany or Poland you know that an efficient and effective tram and train network is possible. In Scotland, road transport is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases and a way of tackling this is mass behaviour change – helping commuters and residents across the region use public transport instead of a private car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know that public transport has become more expensive and due to private car overuse, congestion can literally stall movement for buses and trams in Edinburgh. But if we want to improve air quality, reduce accidents and road deaths, keep our streets safe and meet our climate commitments, ambitious change is needed.

Greens in Edinburgh have been leading the fight on this, but due to a pro-car Labour/Liberal Democrat/Conservative administration, progress is slow or proposals shelved for good. They were outvoted on introducing a Workplace Parking Levy that would raise revenue for Edinburgh City Council and cut the number of car journeys in the city. Other parties say they recognise that there is a climate emergency, but only Greens are the ones acting like it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the next year there will be updates on the long-awaited tram extension from Granton to the BioQuarter and beyond. The council's consultation on this project is now live and I encourage you to have your say. You can access it at this web address: consultationhub.edinburgh.gov.uk/sfc/tram-north-south

It will be really important to capture all of the different feedback and points of view through this consultation, because this will inform the decisions that councillors make on what option to progress and considerations around important factors such as wildlife, cycling and publicly accessible green space.

In 2022 Greens were elected on the commitment of creating and extending a tram network, completing sections with Parliamentary approval without the loss of green nature corridors. We also want to evaluate further extensions including the feasibility of the South Suburban Railway line and other light rail or rail network extensions, subject to business cases. We need to be bold and ambitious with our plans and hold governments to account – just like we did when the SNP abandoned scrapping peak fares on Scotrail after we secured the original trial under the Bute House Agreement.

If we are to build an integrated transport network for the 21st century and beyond, we need to ensure that it is available, accessible and affordable for all. This will happen with more Greens at the table, advocating for people and planet at every opportunity.

Lorna Slater is a Scottish Greens MSP for Lothian region