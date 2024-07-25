Let’s hope for another memorable Scottish Olympic success - Ian Murray

Andy Murray, who has almost certainly played the last singles match of his career after revealing he was set to play only doubles at the Paris Olympics.

Back in 1994 the Waverley Tennis Club in Edinburgh’s south side was hosting a junior open. This newspaper published a short report on one of the matches with the following headline: “Big win for Andrew, 6”. Yes, a six-year-old playing in the 12-and-under boys’ singles, had reached the second round.

He “displayed remarkable tactical awareness” the paper’s reporter observed. A few years later, now ten, the same young player went undefeated as Scotland’s under-12s beat England in Craiglockhart. From Waverley Tennis Club and Craiglockhart, Andrew went on to lift the trophy at Wimbledon’s centre court – twice.

While Edinburgh can’t take too much credit for Sir Andy Murray’s remarkable career, our city certainly played a part. And now that incredible career is sadly coming to an end, with Andy due to retire after this month’s Olympics. Truly, he has been one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.

This city and the entire nation will be cheering him on when he takes to the court in Paris, hoping for one final medal. Thank you, Andy. And I wish the very best of luck to all the competitors from the Lothians, Scotland and right across the UK who are travelling to France for this year’s games.

As in recent years with Sir Chris Hoy, a six-time Olympic champion from this city, let’s hope that another memorable Scottish success story emerges over the course of the coming weeks. But Edinburgh success at the Olympics is not just a new phenomenon.

One hundred years ago, also in Paris, Eric Liddell stunned the world and made history by winning gold in the 400m race, breaking the world record in the process. As a devoted Christian, he had refused to run his preferred 100m race because it took place on a Sunday and instead opted for what should have been a much more challenging 400m race.

Over the past few days, shops and businesses in Morningside and Bruntsfield have been taking part in a fantastic window dressing competition to honour Liddell. The displays will be on show until August 4, and people can vote on their favourite shop window through the Eric Liddell Community website.

The busy programme of events, commemorations, celebrations and reflections is organised by the Eric Liddell Community charity and community hub – thank you for all your hard work bringing this wonderful idea to fruition. John Macmillan and his team have done the most remarkable job in organising the centenary, with The Princess Royal as the patron.

Elsewhere in the city, it’s not just Team GB that is exciting Edinburgers. Yona Knight-Wisdom, one of the dive coaches at Edinburgh Leisure, will be representing Team Jamaica in Paris. I wish you the very best of luck.

And while the world’s eyes will be on Paris, let’s not forget that we have a feast of cultural activities about to get underway on our own doorstep as Edinburgh becomes the centre of the cultural world for August. Edinburgh is already bustling with tourists in anticipation. The influx of people to our city brings huge economic benefits for shops, restaurants, pubs and hotels. But it also means that locals can enjoy some of the best comedy, drama and music in the world. We truly are blessed to live in such a wonderful city.