Let's hope that new transport convener is true to his word - Steve Cardownie

Steve Cardownie
By Steve Cardownie
Published 4th Sep 2024, 06:59 BST
Councillor Stephen Jenkinson is Edinburgh's new transport convener
Councillor Stephen Jenkinson is Edinburgh's new transport convener
So, as Scott Arthur MP departs the City Chambers for pastures new at Westminster, the transport and environment convener baton (some would say poisoned chalice) has been passed to Labour councillor, Stephen Jenkinson, who will undoubtedly have his hands full as he takes on the role that was bestowed on a reluctant Councillor Arthur at the time.

He vowed that his appointment was only temporary and that he would relinquish office for someone more qualified a few months later, however Scott obviously warmed to the task and stayed on. It evidently did him no harm as he rose from a Labour activist to a local councillor, then to transport and environment convener, culminating in his elevation (?) to the House of Commons in rapid time.

Council leader Cammy Day was fulsome in his praise for the departing convener noting that Scott: “Has led us through some challenging times for our city.

“From delivering safer streets, increased active travel routes, such as the City Centre West to East Link, pushing for better air quality in the city with our Low Emission Zone, spearheading a vision to extend trams to the north and south of the city and much more, he can be very proud of his record.”

Although not everyone might fully subscribe to this view, he undoubtedly left his mark on the major transport issues facing the city – albeit there is still a great deal more to be done.

In my 29 years as a councillor, I worked with several transport conveners, all of whom were well meaning and whose recommendations were met with varying degrees of success – or failure.

So, I know from experience that it is not an easy role to undertake, particularly if you are new to the City Chambers which Stephen Jenkinson is and Scott Arthur was.

He said that he was “really looking forward to getting to grips with this new role and working with colleagues across the political groups...” Let’s hope that he is true to his word.

