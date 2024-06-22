Let’s hope we can all keep on partying for at least another seven days - Vladimir McTavish

Scotland fans march to the game against Switzerland at the Cologne Stadium, on June 19, 2024, in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The song from this summer’s Euros – No Scotland, no party – will be belted out in bars the length and breadth of Scotland tomorrow night as we take on Hungary in our final group match.

And I’m sure most of Europe will be rooting for us too, because nobody wants to see the Tartan Army heading home early. Pretty much everyone bar the Hungarians wants our party to continue.

And we’re still partying despite that dreadful opening night, when the fans turned up with all their predictable noise and colour, but the players didn’t. Even our solitary goal was scored by a German player, I’m told. I don’t remember. I started drinking heavily before half-time.

I have lots of mates who have shelled out loads of hard-earned cash to actually be at the tournament. At the start I was envious of them. This time last week, I was glad I stayed at home. It was bad enough to watch on TV back here in Scotland, so goodness knows how it must have felt for the faithful to have witnessed the massacre of Munich.

A friend of mine is at the Euros with his seven-year-old son. After the opening match, the poor child could have been scarred for life. Now, after the Swiss game the boy will have memories with which to bore his own grandkids in years to come about Scotland’s heroic 1-1 win in Cologne.

The Scotland fans have been quite simply superb ever since they started arriving in Germany. Even in the midst of the depressive debacle of the 5-1 thumping by the hosts, they have done their best to put a smile on the nation’s face, and the whole of the rest of Europe’s face too.

At last, on Wednesday the team gave them the performance the supporters deserved. It was nerve-wracking stuff but at least we’re still in the tournament. And we’re raring to do it all again tomorrow.

