Let’s make sure our wonderful festivals continue to thrive

Johann Sebastian Bach was seen and heard from a fresh perspective in Breaking Bach, a world premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival where classical music meets hip hop and contemporary dance (Picture: Edinburgh International Festival / Tommy Ga-Ken Wan)

So, the Festival is over and yet again have shown that they’re one of the world’s greatest cultural achievements. The numbers are fantastic, not at the level of the pre-Covid peak, but a stunning success regardless.

There are pressures and challenges, but we should reflect on the huge contribution that Edinburgh’s festivals make to life in the city. Firstly, making the city a better place to live. In every Edinburgh Residents Survey the overwhelming majority say that the festivals make Edinburgh a better place to live. Not that they’re fun, or a good thing, but that they make the city a better place to live.

In addition, Edinburgh residents buy almost half of all the tickets sold. Indeed, the festivals couldn’t survive without those ticket sales to local people. But as recent press coverage shows, not everything is rosy in the festivals garden.

Tensions arose over Edinburgh hosting major concerts at Murrayfield, and temperatures rose in the Fringe where a vote was held on how to distribute the very welcome extra public funds with some arguing that the cash should simply be split amongst artists. This simply shows that delivering our festivals is an incredible and complex challenge.

Despite the debate and the controversy, those involved in delivering our festivals should be celebrated. I’ve seen the Fringe Society close up when I was a member of the board of directors. It’s perhaps the most dynamic and impressive organisation I ever saw in more than 20 years as a city councillor.

The promoters are no less impressive. Gilded Balloon has just celebrated its 40th anniversary. Katy and Karen Koren are Fringe stalwarts and do amazing work. Less well known is the role played by Karen Koren in helping establish Edinburgh’s Christmas. After the council initiative to run a Christmas market in West Princes Street Gardens fell flat on its face, it was Karen and Gilded Balloon that stepped in with plans for an ice rink and market in East Princes Street Gardens. The rest as they say is history.

It’s worth just reminding ourselves that the expertise of the Fringe and the likes of Gilded Balloon has transformed Edinburgh economically and as a tourism destination. Unlike almost any other European city Edinburgh has twin peaks of hotel occupancy in August and December that give the city more theatres, restaurants, shops and facilities than any city of a comparable size would reasonably have.

Delivering that success was never easy, but it is getting much more complicated. Accommodation is pressured and prices for artists and promoters have risen sharply. The city’s hotel stock has risen and the innovative and successful use of student accommodation at Queen Margaret University shows how new approaches can help tackle those issues by making participation more affordable.

Edinburgh’s festivals are the world’s biggest and best. From watching informal fun of the likes of the “Plumber Drummer” on the High Street, through the pomp and ceremony of the Military Tattoo and to some of the finest high culture on display at the Edinburgh International Festival, the variety is genuinely wondrous. Edinburgh would be a duller and worse place to live without them. Let’s make sure they continue to thrive.

Donald Anderson is Director, Playfair Scotland