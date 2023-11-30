Let’s not give visitors what they want - John McLellan

Pity poor Marco Biagi. The SNP councillor feels embarrassed when he walks down the High Street past shops selling Scottish souvenirs. Aw, the wee lamb.

Councillor Marco Biagi feels embarrassed when he walks down Edinburgh High Street past shops selling Scottish souvenirs

After a finance meeting in which he argued the council should refuse a 25-year lease extension for one of its properties, currently one of the Gold Brothers’ souvenir shops, he said: “I want to walk down the Royal Mile and not feel embarrassed. It’s probably the most visited street in Scotland but right now our window on the world has a see you Jimmy hat in it.”

Perhaps it could be the start of a world movement; no more berets on sale in Paris, centurion helmets in Rome, cowboy hats in Vegas, and as for those Spanish matador hats…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No, let’s not give visitors what they want, let’s not praise a successful Scottish business, let’s not celebrate the city’s popularity but look down our noses at the type of people who would buy such stuff. If indeed that’s what’s on sale in this particular emporium.

A majority on the committee decided to defer a decision for “legal advice” when the highly experienced officer Peter Watton told them quite clearly councillors had no grounds for refusing a shop lease because they don’t like the trade of perfectly legitimate, harmless goods.