Let’s spread the word by covering the Capital in little free libraries - Susan Dalgety

There are nine “little free libraries” in Edinburgh registered on the official Little Free Libraries website. Small wooden, waterproof boxes with a couple of shelves packed full of second-hand books for people to help themselves.

One of the little free libraries in Wester Hailes (Photo: Little Free Library Wester Hailes)

There is one on my route to Haymarket station, in the Dalry colonies, and I am often tempted to stop and browse. Then I remember the pile of books by my bedside, the other pile on my chest of drawers, the hall table, the bookshelves in my bedroom, the wall of books in my sitting room. Oh, and the books on the floor in the spare room/office/dumping ground. And of course, the hoard of cookbooks taking up precious cupboard space in my kitchen. There are even books squirreled away in our camper van, which spends half the year in storage near Tranent.

Then there is my phone. There are hundreds of books lurking on my Kindle app, ready to be read if I ever find the time. I don’t need any more books. Even if I live to be 100, I have enough reading material to last me.

Yet for many people, books are a luxury. When it comes to the choice between buying food for the kids or the latest Ian Rankin novel or a Harry Potter classic, then mince wins every time. That is why I love Councillor Dan Heap’s idea that there should be “little free libraries” spread right across the city, and not just in the more affluent areas where they are found now.

I would put them at bus stops. Outside takeaways. At school gates. They only cost around £300 each to make, and the stock is supplied free by people offering their unwanted books. At the last count, there are 150,000 “little free libraries” in 120 countries across the world, with 300 million books shared. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Edinburgh could have 150 of its own little libraries across the city, spreading knowledge and joy?