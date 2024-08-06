Let’s strike the right balance - Angus Robertson

Beamed upon the façade of George Heriot’s School, the stories and myths of Edinburgh are told by powerful projectors. To the residents and visitors to our city, the world’s festival city demonstrated the typical dazzling enchantment for which the month of August is known.

And so began the Edinburgh International Festival. Showcase performances in a range of venues kicked off the Fringe, with plays, readings, comedies, recitals, demonstrations and all other forms of entertainment commencing the myriad of other festivals.

The Edinburgh festivals are the world’s largest spectator event, save only the Olympic Games and the football World Cup. It is an offering to the world for which we should all be proud.

But it is important to recognise that, as hundreds of thousands of visitors descend upon the Capital, and the noise and busyness of the streets becomes omnipresent, everyday life for many Edinburgh residents changes dramatically.

It is right that we have put in place regulations for short-term lets and for the visitor levy or “tourist tax” and that we continue the discussion about how we maintain the liveability and affordability of our collective home during August and year-round.

The Edinburgh festivals, and a range of other stakeholders, have been constructive in this discussion, and we can be confident that, going forward, all are seeking the right balance to be struck between enjoying our rights as citizens of Edinburgh, being hospitable hosts and supporters of the festivals and culture sector.

I send my best wishes and thanks to all festival organisers, performers, and indeed, Edinburgh residents for making this globally renowned event possible.

Angus Robertson is Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary