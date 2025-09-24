Let’s take success of your summer support into winter - David Reid

Superintendent David Reid, Specialist Operations

With summer now in our rearview mirror, it is an ideal opportunity for me to provide insight on some of the latest matters related to the Specialist Operations portfolio in Edinburgh.

I have responsibility for overseeing the policing response to planned and spontaneous events in the city and Edinburgh Division benefits greatly from working closely with an array of colleagues and partners to ensure public safety in the Capital.

It is not overstating the fact to say that the demand over the past five months has been exceptional.

From a sporting perspective, we have concluded and re-launched the football season, this has seen officers support SPL fixtures for both Hearts and Hibs as well as host European football at friendly and competitive levels.

Football matches are assessed using specific criteria with some matches requiring a significant conventional and specialist police response.

Scottish rugby, a well-established and welcome resident of Edinburgh has seen several international teams attend Murrayfield Stadium for the Six Nations matches. We now prepare for the autumn tests which attract other global icons of the sport such as New Zealand.

Police will work in close partnership with SRU, Edinburgh Trams, Lothian Buses, British Transport Police, City of Edinburgh Council and Traffic Scotland to ensure that the regular 67,000 attendees from across Scotland and the rest of the world can enjoy the match and the wider city.

At the same time, we recognise that life must go on for the rest of Edinburgh and so a lot of our work will focus on mitigating impact on the wider communities.

We continue to see a large array of demonstrations in the Capital. Most of these are lawful and peaceful, however at times we must navigate complex challenges ensuring that the public’s right to protest is balanced against legislation and wider community tensions.

Our officers are highly trained and very well versed in policing demonstrations. The city provides an important platform for people to express views for local and wider geo-political issues. We do not to take sides in these debates but strive to ensure protests remain safe and are conducted in a lawful manner, often working with key stakeholders to achieve this.

This summer has seen us all play our part in successfully delivering the Royal Highland Show, the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe as part of Operation Summer City, significant concerts for the likes of AC/DC, Oasis, Sam Fender, Chappell Roan, and Robbie Williams, we thank you for the support that you have shown.

I ask for your continued valuable support to help us replicate the success for the forthcoming events that include the significant planning and delivery of Operation Crackle for Bonfire Night, Winter City festive operation, and operation Cranachan for New year celebrations.

