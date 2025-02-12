Let’s work together and make our roads safer

Edward Ballantyne-Roland was pulled over by police officers.

In previous columns I have spoken about the importance of ensuring your vehicle is in full working order before embarking on any journey, regardless of how long or short that may be. However, equally important is ensuring that you, yourself, are fit to drive.

It goes without saying, though I will reaffirm it, that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only criminal, but reckless and puts both yourself and other road users at real risk of serious or fatal injury.

Police Scotland carried out more breath tests and more roadside drug tests during the 2024/25 festive drink and drug driving campaign than previous years, and Road Policing Officers and their colleagues in local policing officers worked together to target and deter drink and drug drivers.

Over 25,000 drivers were spoken to as part of the campaign, but let me be clear, our patrols and enforcements on roads across the country, including Edinburgh, continues all year round. If you are found to be driving while under the influence, you will be arrested and will face prosecution. This could result in the loss of your licence, which, in turn could have serious consequences for your personal and professional life. Please don’t risk it.

Of course, it’s not just through illegal impairment that you may not be fit to be behind the wheel. Health conditions and failing eyesight may also make it so you are not fit to drive and it’s vital that anyone who believes they may need additional eyesight checks or medical examinations gets these immediately. Failing to do so could have devastating consequences for you or others.

If your eyesight and general health is fine and you have not been drinking or consuming drugs, then please remember that failing to adhere to the other road traffic legislation may also result in injury. When driving, please remember to always wear a seatbelt and drive to the speed limit. On occasions when weather conditions are not favourable – and in Scotland this could be any time – then consider whether dropping below the recommended speed limit will allow for a safer journey. Motorists should also remember that the use of mobile phones or any other devices that can distract from driving is strictly prohibited and you can face a fine and points on your licence if caught.

For road users not utilising automated transport, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders, please remember that you also have an important role to play in staying safe on our roads.

Pedestrians are asked to only cross at designated points and refrain from emerging from behind parked or stationary vehicles, as this reduces the chances of you being seen in time my motorists. Cyclists and riders, as well as motorcyclists, should always wear appropriate high-visibility and protective clothing and headwear and obey all the relevant legislation that pertains to them. By working together, we can make our roads safer and reduce the number of serious and fatal collisions.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson, Road Policing Unit