People upgrading their vehicles in advance of LEZ enforcement means it has already helped reduce harmful emissions of nitrogen dioxides

Following a two-year awareness campaign we’re all set to begin enforcing our Low Emission Zone (LEZ) from Saturday (June 1).

This is an important part of our ambitious plans to achieve net zero, encourage sustainable growth, cut congestion, and improve air quality, amongst other commitments to create a safer and more people-friendly city as we accommodate up to 37,000 new homes in the coming decade.

By excluding the most polluting vehicles from the zone, the LEZ will play a central role in lowering harmful emissions in Edinburgh, which negatively affect our health and wellbeing – this is why it has the support of NHS Lothian and charities such as the British Heart Foundation and Asthma + Lung UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People upgrading their vehicles in advance of LEZ enforcement means it has already helped reduce harmful emissions of nitrogen dioxides from vehicles in the zone. Further air quality improvements are expected within and beyond the boundary in the coming months, improving collective public health around the city.

Despite real progress in recent years, we are still not within the guidelines on air quality set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and this is something which needs to improve. Indeed, if you speak to the NHS and other health charities, they’ll tell you that no level of air pollution is safe. We have a responsibility to do everything we can to safeguard the most vulnerable in our society, and having clear air is a basic element of this.

Of course, we’re not alone in introducing an LEZ, with Glasgow having beginning enforcement a year ago and Dundee and Aberdeen launching theirs in the coming days.

Over the past two years, we’ve run an extensive information campaign to give people time to get ready, and to make sure they avoid penalties once enforcement begins. Indeed, compliance levels are already increasing with coming of LEZ. Over 95 per cent of petrol vehicles already comply with LEZ requirements. I’d also highlight the various funds and support which have been available to residents and businesses across Scotland since 2021, to either retrofit or scrap vehicles which don’t meet the standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our information campaign continues to run alongside Transport Scotland’s national campaign and includes sharing information about changes to roads to allow drivers with vehicles that don’t meet the standards to avoid the zone. Changes have been made to accommodate this at key junctions in the Old Town (junction of Pleasance with Holyrood Road), and Tollcross, as well as changes to Morrison Street. People can also visit our interactive boundary and can plan their route if they need to avoid the LEZ.

Public attitudes towards LEZs are improving across Scotland, with a recent poll indicating that 60 per cent of respondents were in favour of the zones, with just 21 per cent opposed. This is clear evidence that people are seeing the many benefits of LEZs, and how they link in with our wider aims to make our city cleaner, greener and healthier for everyone.

In terms of outcomes, we want to cut congestion and make it easier and safer for people to walk, wheel, cycle and use public transport. This will make it far more pleasant and enjoyable to travel, work, visit and to spend time and money in our fantastic capital city. The LEZ is one of many positive steps we’re taking to protect our environment and is being delivered alongside a range of projects to support sustainable travel, including the City Mobility Plan and Edinburgh City Centre Transformation – both of which have improving public transport at their heart. Together, these measures will help achieve our vision of a clean, safe, sustainable, and net zero capital city for all.