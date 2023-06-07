Libraries are a treasured resource - Steve Cardownie

Library advisor Anna Plichta-Les pictured at the Children's Library Edinburgh

All parties on the council recognise the important part libraries play in city life and usually go to great lengths to protect them from the seemingly never-ending rounds of budget cuts.

Libraries’ resources are constantly being developed to meet the requirements of modern day living and the days of just lending books are a distant memory. Local libraries now allow you to log on to over 20 websites that you would otherwise have to pay for and Library2go allows you to access hundreds of ebooks, emagazines and audio books for free.

The website, Your Edinburgh, details local groups, clubs and societies and also provides valuable information about advice and support groups, education and learning opportunities, leisure and sports activities, local history, things to do for children and activities for the over 50s.