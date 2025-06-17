Lifecare add to community life - Angus Robertson

LifeCare’s dedicated staff team with volunteers, room-bookers and hub-goers

Congrat-ulations to the team at Lifecare Edinburgh on the launch of their 2024–2025 Impact Report and the unveiling of their stunning new community mosaic.

Milestones like these remind us just how important organisations like Lifecare are to the wellbeing of our communities.

For over 80 years, Lifecare has supported older people across Edinburgh to live well and independently. Based in Stockbridge, the charity offers day clubs, outreach care and a welcoming community café. Their work tackles isolation, supports carers, and improves health outcomes – all while fostering connection and community.

The latest Impact Report highlights the depth of their contribution. In the past year alone, Lifecare delivered over 31,000 hours of care at home, hosted more than 15,000 visits to their café and provided over 7000 hot meals. These figures speak to the scale of need in our city – and the dedication of staff and volunteers working tirelessly to meet it.

The new mosaic, created by volunteers, clients and staff, is a fantastic reflection of Lifecare’s inclusive and collaborative spirit. It is a symbol of what can be achieved when people come together with shared purpose.

As an MSP, I’ve been working to ensure we consider issues like these more closely – especially through the Edinburgh Central Housing and Neighbourhood Survey, which explores many of the challenges and community solutions organisations like Lifecare are addressing every day.

Their work is essential, and I encourage everyone to learn more about the report to understand more about this important issue affecting many in Edinburgh and beyond.