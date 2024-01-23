News you can trust since 1873
​Lifecare is in safe hands - Angus Robertson

It was fantastic to be out and about in Stockbridge alongside local MP, Deidre Brock and local councillor Vicky Nicolson. We spent the day speaking to residents about the issues of the day and picking up casework.
By Angus Robertson
LifeCare supporters were treated to festive cheer over three days at CafeLifeLifeCare supporters were treated to festive cheer over three days at CafeLife
​As it always is when walking around Stockbridge, it was a blast from the past neighbours of my youth for whom I am now privileged to be their MSP.

Having grown up on Dean Street and attended Flora Stevenson Primary, the memories always come flooding back.

Vicky, Deidre and I also popped into Lifecare, a charity that supports and empowers local older people to live life to the full. Having been working for over 80 years, this charity has made an enormous difference to so many, including those living with dementia or poor health, and the people who care for them.

Under the excellent leadership of Lifecare’s CEO, Sarah van Putten, who took up her role last summer, they help people to live well at home, tackle isolation and loneliness, aid people in staying connected to their communities and continuing to do the things they love and enjoy. Via services in the community, day clubs, community centre and café, Lifecare’s work is all-encompassing.

It is an honour to represent this part of our great capital alongside my fellow elected colleagues. Whether in the UK Parliament, Scottish Parliament or City of Edinburgh Council, your SNP representatives are here to help. If you have an issue you would like me to help with, email [email protected].

