​Lifecare is in safe hands - Angus Robertson

LifeCare supporters were treated to festive cheer over three days at CafeLife

​As it always is when walking around Stockbridge, it was a blast from the past neighbours of my youth for whom I am now privileged to be their MSP.

Having grown up on Dean Street and attended Flora Stevenson Primary, the memories always come flooding back.

Vicky, Deidre and I also popped into Lifecare, a charity that supports and empowers local older people to live life to the full. Having been working for over 80 years, this charity has made an enormous difference to so many, including those living with dementia or poor health, and the people who care for them.

Under the excellent leadership of Lifecare’s CEO, Sarah van Putten, who took up her role last summer, they help people to live well at home, tackle isolation and loneliness, aid people in staying connected to their communities and continuing to do the things they love and enjoy. Via services in the community, day clubs, community centre and café, Lifecare’s work is all-encompassing.