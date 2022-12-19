Angus Robertson with Rabbi Pinny Weinman and Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, right

It is entirely fitting that – in this darkest of months – light features everywhere, from the Hindu festival of Diwali to the Christian Advent candles in the run-up to Christmas and the Jewish menorah of Chanukah.

It was a tremendous honour to be invited to light the menorah at the 15th Scottish National Chanukah Celebration at St Andrew Square in Edinburgh on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the capital’s Jewish community braved the cold evening to enjoy Chanukah songs, dance with an energetic dreidel, and eat tasty latkes and sufganiyot. For those of you heading towards St Andrew Square from George Street in the days ahead keep a look out for the large multi-branched candelabrum.

It was great to join Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, in speaking to the Chanukah crowd to share our appreciation on behalf of the city and country to Scotland’s Jewish community, which plays such a positive part in our national life. The lights of Chanukah brighten the darkness of our Scottish winter, but they also symbolise a powerful message about the importance of resilience and hope in the most difficult of times.

This year, even as we enjoy the celebrations for Christmas, Chanukah and Diwali, we are all aware that many people in Scotland and elsewhere face a challenging winter and time of hardship. Thanks to all faith communities who are doing so much to help people around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad