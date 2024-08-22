Like Sue Perkins, the Fringe is a piece of work in progress - Fiona Duff

TV presenter and comedian Sue Perkins hands out flyers for her stand-up show 'Sue Perkins: A Piece of Work in Progress' outside the Pleasance

My life at the Fringe seems to have been less busy than usual. I have been recommended so many shows, but somehow just don’t get around to seeing them.

There’s a dog to walk and sheets and towels to wash as my home seemed awfully busy last weekend. Both London-based daughters appeared, the older one with two friends in tow – the dishwasher hasn’t been in action so often for years.

The other problem is that the hot water tank sounds like it might take off at any point when those taps are run.

It’s really quite alarming and the lovely plumber I use is very busy all the time. I am hoping that he can pop round at some point in the next three months.

However, I did see a film that was part of the Film Festival – called Sunlight it is written by Nina Conti and her other half, Shenoah Allen and is fairly bonkers but also very watchable and we all loved it.

It’s a road movie and Nina spends most of her time in a full sized monkey outfit. Of course, there is no real point in me telling you about it as you can’t see it until it gets a distribution deal or snapped up by Netflix.

I also went to see Sue Perkins who is only on this week. She’s in this massive venue called the Pleasance Grand and the reception she got was quite incredible.

I cannot imagine what it is like to have 750 people go crazy when you walk on stage; the show is what they call work in progress but she’s properly funny and totally lovable.

On the other hand I went to see another show which I shall not mention. I found it quite difficult to concentrate as I was told an incredible piece of gossip about one of the performers just before I went into the show.

Unfortunately it is one I cannot repeat in a family newspaper, or indeed anywhere that their lawyers might be able to track it down.

I spent rather a lot of time watching them and thinking, really?This afternoon I shall be having lunch at Café St Honore as a little get together for a friend who had been a long time Fringe producer who is sadly no longer with us.

He used to bring chaos to Edinburgh every August with both his outrageous shows and his malarkey.

We all miss him so much, but getting together to laugh about his antics is a joy.

In fact next year we might do it on stage.