Litter is the biggest bugbear at fabulous new home - Donald Anderson

I never thought I’d move into a new house, but when Kirsty and I looked at the plans for a new Miller Home at South Gilmerton we leapt at the opportunity to buy one.

South Edinburgh is one of the best areas of one of the best cities on the planet. It’s been lovely to stay there and we didn’t think anything would beat where we stayed before.

However, there is just one problem, the litter. We have a local Co-op, and vast volumes of litter just flows straight from the shop and into the park over the road.

I don’t blame the Co-op for that. Shops don’t drop any litter.

However, as someone that does a litter pick on pretty much every dog walk as part of being a signed-up member of a wonderful group called ‘Paws On Plastic’, it’s hugely frustrating.

I’ve lost count of the discarded sauce packets I’ve picked up, and the sweet and sandwich wrappers are a constant problem. Worst of all, though, is the dog mess.

That’s from some people who don’t bother to clean up after their dogs at all, but also from people who bag the mess and then just dump it.

On Monday there were seven discarded dog bags dumped over the weekend. This is in a park where kids regularly play and where there are two litter bins just yards away outside the Co-op store.

There are lots of challenges we all face in life and lots of difficult issues we have to tackle. Putting litter in a bin is one of the very easiest things you’ll ever do.

So, everyone just needs to make sure they don’t spoil our parks and public spaces. Bin your litter folks, and dog walkers make sure you bag it AND bin it!