Local Heroes go the extra mile for community - Ian Murray

One of the things I enjoy most about being an MP is meeting hundreds of people across the south of Edinburgh each month, during visits, in shops or simply while out and about.

Something that never fails to impress me is the strength of community spirit, which I’m especially struck by when meeting people through my Community Hero Award initiative. I started the award during the pandemic to champion people who were supporting neighbours, friends and the local community in a time of need. Since then, the award has developed into a wider initiative which recognises people who go the extra mile in their contribution to a cause or community.

Nominations come from the public, often from those who have been positively impacted by the person they are nominating. There’s no strictly defined set of criteria and it’s been great to see people of all ages and all walks of life nominated by their neighbours, colleagues and those who they’ve helped.

Recent recipients include the volunteer coaches and helpers from the Edinburgh South Community Football Club Girls Section, Richard Gargaro, secretary of the Gilmerton Miners Club and a true champion of Gilmerton, the team at the Prestonfield District & Neighbourhood Project and Nama’ cafe in Gilmerton. Community heroes all.

On a related note, earlier this year I launched the Business Hero Award to recognise the contributions of local businesses to our communities. A big part of my job as an MP is engaging with local businesses, and it’s something I’ve always relished, having run my own businesses before entering politics. What often strikes me when I meet with local businesspeople is the additional work they are doing outside of their core business to improve their local community. Hence, I decided to launch the Business Hero initiative.

After a public vote, Pilates with Nicky Pender, which is based in Liberton, was voted the Edinburgh South Business Hero 2025. Outside her weekly sessions, Nicky has been involved in a number of charitable fundraising initiatives and has built a real community among her clients. I presented Nicky with her award under a stunning May sky earlier this month, in the company of her clients and friends. It was a lovely afternoon.

I was also delighted to meet with the runners-up, Specsavers Morningside, who have been involved in a number of charitable initiatives, including providing free eye examinations and glasses to Big Issue vendors and donating high visibility vests to local schools to keep children safe on their walk to and from school.

Of course, I know that no matter how many people are nominated for the awards, there will always be a far greater number of people who are deserving of them and whose work goes unrecognised. So please, if you do know someone who makes a fantastic contribution to our community, do get in touch with me to nominate them.

The work that goes on in our local communities is a tremendous antidote to those politicians who seek to divide people to advance their snake oil politics. We shouldn’t stand for it which is why I was so furious when Reform spent thousands on a racist advert for the Hamilton by-election. This is not what our communities are and we need to stop the political poison before it takes hold.

Ian Murray MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland