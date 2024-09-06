Local heroes who have transformed our green spaces - Donald Anderson

A reed bunting, one of the new residents at Little France Park

I am very old. I’m so old I can remember being involved in the establishment of the Edinburgh and Lothian’s Greenspace Trust way back in 1991.

Established originally as the ‘Greenbelt Trust’, it was the brainchild of then Lothian Director of Planning David Jamie.

The trust quickly became a formidable force in improving the green space in and around the city under its dynamic founding chair Alex Hammond-Chambers. The work of the trust rightly expanded to cover all Lothians green space and not just the green belt. Since then, over £20m of investment have been secured by the trust to renew and improve green spaces across the whole of the city region.

That matters because not only are attractive green spaces great to look at, but they also make our lives better. Increasing volumes of research demonstrate that access to high quality green space improves our mental health, our general health and our wellbeing.

Only recently the Trust completed a fabulous new play area in Princes Street Gardens which gives the gardens a play area to match the quality of its magnificent setting. At Craigmillar Castle Park and the city’s newest park at Little France the role of the trust has been vital in helping create a wedge of green space that is among the most beautiful in Scotland, and in making it a haven for both people and wildlife.

The trust has also refurbished seven kilometres of pathway on the Water of Leith Walkway and all using recycled rubber tyres to do it. The walkway is unquestionably one of Edinburgh’s finest modern achievements and now it is even better. West Pilton Park is also to be completely renewed and upgraded in the trust’s latest plans.

The trust’s chair, Dr Kate Broughton is stepping down after seven successful years.

She’s worked closely with the wonderful Charlie Cumming, who is the chief executive. Next month the Trust publishes its plans for the next five years. I’m sure it will also take time to thank Kate who deserves congratulations for all she’s helped achieve. Edinburgh is lucky to have such local heroes.