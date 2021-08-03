Long live the King's, a true jewel in our city's crown - Angus Robertson

In normal times it is a bustling home to popular stage entertainment, staging quality touring drama, kids' shows and Scotland's No.1 panto.For a long time the King’s Theatre has been in need of major refurbishment and that is exactly what will happen with the newly announced support of the Scottish Government. Enhancements will be made to both the performance and backstage areas, to the front of house, foyers, bars and a hospitality.Having committed £6.5 million in grant funding towards the major upgrade nearly two years of works will allow the King’s Theatre to double its opening hours and increase visitor numbers by around 50%.

In making the announcement, my Culture Minister colleague Jenny Gilruth said "The Scottish government is pleased to support the redevelopment of the grade A-listed theatre and enable the King's Theatre to reach out to a wider range of audience and increase its community engagement.”In total, the refurbishment is set to cost £25m, with more than £22m now in place including £4m from the City of Edinburgh Council.A huge vote of thanks must go to Capital Theatres chief executive Fiona Gibson and her team who have worked so hard for the refurbishment to go ahead. She says she said she is "overjoyed with this show of support and confidence”.

With the arts and culture particularly badly affected by Covid-19 restrictions the recovery of the sector is a key priority as we emerge from the pandemic.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central

