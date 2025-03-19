Long walks with the dog around the Pentlands can’t come a moment too soon!

After a recent knee operation walks with the dog around Arthur's Seat can't come a moment too soon for Steve Cardownie

I have recently been notified by Edinburgh Royal Infirmary that a date has been set for my second knee replacement operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My first was last August and, despite being told some “horror stories” from so-called friends as they attempted to wind me up I found the experience to be largely untroubling and relatively painless.

I attended the hospital early one morning and was immediately met by friendly, professional NHS staff who explained the whole procedure to me and answered any questions that I had. I was told that the operation (which usually lasts a couple of hours) would take place after I had a spinal anaesthetic which meant that I would be awake but would have no feeling from the waist down, although I could have a general anaesthetic if I preferred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procedure was painless and I remember very little of the operation itself, although I do remember asking staff what they wanted to drink as I was wheeled out the theatre on completion of the surgery.

One overnight stay and the next day I was enjoying a pint in the pub with the same so-called friends.

NHS staff briefed me on the routine I should follow to aid my recovery including physiotherapy exercises and a daily injection (for a week) in my stomach to prevent any potential blood clotting. The small syringes did not present any problems and as I followed the instructions on the drugs administration, I found them painless.

Of course, the new joint was a little stiff but the exercises I was encouraged to undertake gradually ensured that it wore off and after a few months I regained normal mobility in my knee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I did find descending stairs somewhat troublesome until a friend of mine, who competes in triathlons, advised me come down the stairs backwords as he did on days immediately after events and while I did so at home, I drew the line at doing so in public – for obvious reasons.

So, all being well, I will soon have my second knee “done” and hopefully by late summer, I will be once again taking long walks with the dog around the Pentland Hills and Arthur’s Seat – can’t come a moment too soon!