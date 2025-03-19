Long walks with the dog around the Pentlands can’t come a moment too soon!
My first was last August and, despite being told some “horror stories” from so-called friends as they attempted to wind me up I found the experience to be largely untroubling and relatively painless.
I attended the hospital early one morning and was immediately met by friendly, professional NHS staff who explained the whole procedure to me and answered any questions that I had. I was told that the operation (which usually lasts a couple of hours) would take place after I had a spinal anaesthetic which meant that I would be awake but would have no feeling from the waist down, although I could have a general anaesthetic if I preferred.
The procedure was painless and I remember very little of the operation itself, although I do remember asking staff what they wanted to drink as I was wheeled out the theatre on completion of the surgery.
One overnight stay and the next day I was enjoying a pint in the pub with the same so-called friends.
NHS staff briefed me on the routine I should follow to aid my recovery including physiotherapy exercises and a daily injection (for a week) in my stomach to prevent any potential blood clotting. The small syringes did not present any problems and as I followed the instructions on the drugs administration, I found them painless.
Of course, the new joint was a little stiff but the exercises I was encouraged to undertake gradually ensured that it wore off and after a few months I regained normal mobility in my knee.
I did find descending stairs somewhat troublesome until a friend of mine, who competes in triathlons, advised me come down the stairs backwords as he did on days immediately after events and while I did so at home, I drew the line at doing so in public – for obvious reasons.
So, all being well, I will soon have my second knee “done” and hopefully by late summer, I will be once again taking long walks with the dog around the Pentland Hills and Arthur’s Seat – can’t come a moment too soon!