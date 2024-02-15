Looking for a new career? - John McLellan

News you can trust since 1873
Last week’s column focussed on the strange case of Carey Fuller, a senior Edinburgh Council social work manager castigated by an employment tribunal last year after it found a member of staff had been “humiliated” and “traumatised” in her department.
John McLellan
By John McLellan
Published 15th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Edinburgh City Chambers, The High Street. Pic: Neil Hanna
​The worker, originally from Lithuania, who had two degrees and had been a social worker in Northern Ireland for nine years, was accused of fraud and threatened with the police for what was a simple mix-up over registration.

The tribunal found that on Ms Fuller’s watch the worker was treated “almost like a criminal” and suffered discrimination because of her nationality, and although the council accepted the ruling and paid £28,000 compensation, Ms Fuller was promoted to Head of Criminal Justice.

Indeed, such is Edinburgh Council’s confidence in Ms Fuller that she is now the face of a recruitment drive, telling YouTube viewers, “The City of Edinburgh Council is a big employer, and there’s a range of opportunities you might not get in a smaller authority.”

She says there are “lots of training and development opportunities,” which would appear to include navigating one’s way through employment tribunals and winning promotion after a damning verdict.

“There’s fantastic peer support,” she adds smiling, so presumably things in the department are looking up. “It’s a brilliant time for anyone who wants to join Justice Services,” she concludes, and that’s very encouraging. Maybe even Lithuanians.

But make sure your registration papers are in order before you join, or you’ll be on sick leave before Ms Fuller can shout “Gayfield Square”.

