Looking for a new career? - John McLellan

Edinburgh City Chambers, The High Street. Pic: Neil Hanna

​The worker, originally from Lithuania, who had two degrees and had been a social worker in Northern Ireland for nine years, was accused of fraud and threatened with the police for what was a simple mix-up over registration.

The tribunal found that on Ms Fuller’s watch the worker was treated “almost like a criminal” and suffered discrimination because of her nationality, and although the council accepted the ruling and paid £28,000 compensation, Ms Fuller was promoted to Head of Criminal Justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, such is Edinburgh Council’s confidence in Ms Fuller that she is now the face of a recruitment drive, telling YouTube viewers, “The City of Edinburgh Council is a big employer, and there’s a range of opportunities you might not get in a smaller authority.”

She says there are “lots of training and development opportunities,” which would appear to include navigating one’s way through employment tribunals and winning promotion after a damning verdict.

“There’s fantastic peer support,” she adds smiling, so presumably things in the department are looking up. “It’s a brilliant time for anyone who wants to join Justice Services,” she concludes, and that’s very encouraging. Maybe even Lithuanians.