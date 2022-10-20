The Commons Club at the new Virgin Hotel in India Buildings

A friend will be becoming an age that ends with a ‘0’ fairly soon. She won’t actually be in the country on the date that this occurs, but another mate and I thought that the occasion should not go unmarked.

At first we thought it would be fun to go somewhere – like the Wee Restaurant in North Queensferry (the food is superb, but unfortunately the name means that it cannot accommodate as many as we would like).

Then there was perhaps travelling to North Berwick where there are plenty of good restaurants and a train service every half hour.

However, in reality we knew that this could be a logistical nightmare along the lines of herding cats. Trains would no doubt be missed on either side of the lunch.

So earlier this week we took out dogs for a walk through the Grassmarket and thought that we would have a look at the new Virgin Hotel.

Outside I held Caroline’s pooch as she marched inside to see what they had to offer. Seconds later she re-appeared to announce that it was dog friendly and they would show us around.

As we walked through, not really looking like the sort of clientele for this rather cool venue in our walking boots and mad dogs straining at their leads, we discovered a really engaging group of people.

The staff all seemed to adore dogs, and in the basement we were shown around Eve – the more casual restaurant that seemed perfect for the occasion we were planning. It’s quite quirky and funky and the food prices not astronomical.

The sort of place where we could pretend we were part of the in-crowd and no-one was of that age that ends with ‘0’.