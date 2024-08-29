Looking forward to 40 years of the Gilded Balloon - Karen Koren

Chemo Savvy with Grant Stott

It’s been a big week as we’ve wrapped up our 39th Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Gilded Balloon - we hosted the very last show of the Fringe at 11.30pm on Monday night at our legendary Late’n’Live, welcoming our final customers and lots of staff to finish off a fantastic month.

It’s been a strange August for us without our main venue of Teviot Row House, closed due to renovation this year.

But we still showcased over 2400 performances, issued over 128,912 tickets and welcomed acts and audiences from around the world to our venues. No small feat for our small team!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a slightly smaller operation than usual for us, but we still managed to sell out over 440 shows, which is positive news when audiences are facing a rising cost of living and tighter purse strings.

We’re looking forward to returning to Teviot in 2025, bigger and better than ever for our 40th anniversary, with lots of very exciting plans already in the pipeline.

It takes a huge amount of work for our small team to move from our year-round offices in Leith to our Fringe venues, and it’s always bittersweet when the month comes to an end and we have to say goodbye to our wonderful seasonal staff who work so hard throughout August.

This week, we’ll host our annual staff dinner to say thank you for everybody’s hard work - it’s a long hard month with some lows but lots of highs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, my personal highlight was seeing Chemo Savvy come to life - a moving comedy play in tribute to our dear friend Andy Gray.

It was an emotional experience for Andy’s friends, the cast, Grant Stott, Gail Watson, Jordan Young and writer Alan McHugh to bring to life but it was a privilege to host such a fantastic show which was five years in the making.

The run was completely sold out and standing ovations every night.

As a family-run business, it’s been a joy to have my granddaughter Penny with us at this year’s Fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny enjoyed a few of our family shows at Gilded Balloon, helped out around the offices and had a starring role in our pop-up bar for the month, aptly named Lucky Penny.

Thanks to all the staff, artists and customers who supported Gilded Balloon this month!