Looking forward to the new school year ahead of us - James Dalgleish

James Dalgleish, Education, Children and Families Convener

I hope everyone enjoyed their summer holidays and is looking forward to the new school year. Whether you’re in your final year of secondary school or starting in an early year setting, I know that each one of you will be well supported by our teaching and school staff and I wish you all the best of luck in your new and exciting chapter.

I was pleased to meet some of our secondary school pupils at Boroughmuir High School yesterday, as they joined students across the country – including 12,860 from Edinburgh – in receiving their exam and assessment results.

Levels of attainment across the city remain high, with a record number of passes in vocational courses. There is much to celebrate and be proud of and my thanks to all those who have supported our learners to this point including school staff and parents and carers.

Looking to the year ahead, students at Currie High School are also beginning a new era as our brand-new Currie Community High School building is ready to open its doors to learners for the very first time.

The new Currie Community High School is set to be Scotland's first secondary school to meet strict energy-efficiency Passivhaus standards

The state-of-the-art new school has been designed with the needs of students, as well as the local community in mind and I hope that staff and pupils settle in well and enjoy making the most of the new facilities and learning environment.

Since stepping into the role of Education, Children and Families Convener, it has been fantastic to see first-hand and hear about the work that goes in day in and day out to make sure that school is a positive experience for all learners.

I know that our schools are full of dedicated, passionate and hard-working teachers and support staff who prioritise the needs of pupils to make sure that school is an enriching, formative and memorable experience, that sets our young people up for a lifetime of success.

A particular highlight has been hearing about the broad range of subjects on offer to our senior phase learners, as we aim to provide inclusive, equitable, relevant curriculum pathways into further or higher education and to the workplace for every single learner in all of our schools.

Our secondary schools continue to provide a wide range of pathways through the introduction of vocational qualifications and awards.

From data science to digital media and furniture making to fitness, I am proud of the range of subjects we offer alongside traditional standard grade, higher and advanced higher courses.

There is much to celebrate as we look ahead to the new school year. As families and school staff get back into the familiar school routine, I hope that young people, parents and carers, teachers and the other dedicated staff who work in our schools do so well rested and eager for what’s to come this year. I wish everyone a fantastic start to the new term.