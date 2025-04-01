Looks like austerity to us, Anas - Angus Robertson

Anas Sarwar (left) had promised no return to austerity.

Anas Sarwar promised Scotland “no auster-ity under Labour.” He pledged to stand up to Keir Starmer and to defend the most vulnerable in our society.

But as the Labour government begins wielding the axe, slashing support for disabled people, Mr Sarwar is nowhere to be found. His silence is not just disappointing – it’s a betrayal.

Labour’s own figures show their cuts will push 250,000 disabled people into poverty, including 50,000 children. These are not just numbers; they represent families and individuals who rely on support to live with dignity. When even senior Labour figures like Andy Burnham are warning that “disability benefits are bearing the burden of the savings,” you know something has gone badly wrong.

And yet, from Mr Sarwar, not a word. No defence of the winter fuel payment. No opposition to the cruel two-child cap. No solidarity with WASPI women; no support for Grangemouth workers and now, no fight against devastating disability benefit cuts.

It is a silence that shatters trust. During the election, he said he’d challenge his Westminster boss. Instead, he has folded. Debbie Abrahams MP, chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, put it plainly: “There are alternative, more compassionate ways to balance the books rather than on the back of sick and disabled people.”

Scotland deserves better than Westminster austerity – whether it comes in a blue or red rosette. We need strong, compassionate leadership in Holyrood. Only the SNP will stand up for Scotland and protect our most vulnerable.