Loose cannon Trump turns his fire on Ukraine - Steve Cardownie

Evening News columnist Ian Swanson wrote in yesterday’s paper that “Trump seems to be switching sides on the war in Ukraine” and pointed out that at the UN General Assembly the “US voted alongside Russia, Belarus and North Korea against a European resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

When I discussed this vote with my former Soviet tank commander friend, Yuriy, he was not in the least surprised. Soon after Trump’s inauguration he spoke to me about the consequences that Ukraine would suffer at the hands of Trump. Trump sees most matters through the prism of business and economics. He is obviously a megalomaniac, the dictionary definition of which is “someone who has an unnaturally strong wish for power and control, or thinks that they are much more important and powerful than they really are,” as his disgraceful treatment of Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelenskyy last week aptly demonstrates.

Trump has brought a new meaning to the phrase “a loose cannon” and the danger that he poses to the political map of Europe cannot be understated. He has now paused US military aid to Ukraine and repeatedly refers to Putin in glowing terms. It comes as no surprise that Russia has welcomed Trump’s actions saying that it “could really push the Kyiv regime to a peace process.”

Notwithstanding that they have once more resorted to their well worn tactic of referring to Ukraine’s government as a “regime” (it beggars belief) what they are anticipating is that Ukraine will be forced to accede to Russia’s terms for peace.

Trump and his ally, Vice-President JD Vance, were made for each other, with the latter so far up the former’s anatomy that only the soles of his shoes are visible. A more squalid tag team is hard to imagine.

Trump evaded the Vietnam War draft because a doctor said that he had “bone spurs.” With CNN reporting that the daughter of the doctor who diagnosed him said that he did so as a favour to his father, Fred Trump.

And he has the cheek to lecture Zelenskyy about war!