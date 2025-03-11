Lottery funding has never been more vital

In the last five years alone, over £11.6m has been awarded to organisations in the constituency of Edinburgh Central

At a time when communities are facing growing financial pressures and social challenges, the support offered by the National Lottery Community Fund has never been more vital.

In the last five years alone, over £11.6 million has been awarded to organisations in the constituency of Edinburgh Central – an extraordinary level of investment. Given this is just one of six Edinburgh constituencies, it gives a clear indication of the huge worth of the National Lottery Community Fund to our city as a whole.

The Fund has backed 292 community-led projects in Edinburgh Central, helping local groups bring forward ideas that change lives – supporting wellbeing, tackling inequality and strengthening the social fabric of our communities.

Across Scotland funding programmes such as Community Action, Fairer Life Chances, National Lottery Awards for All and Strengthening Organisations provide vital resources to voluntary and grassroots groups. Last year alone, £68.9m was distributed across Scotland to over 2200 projects. A remarkable £19.8m of that was invested in small, grassroots initiatives – proof that even modest grants can deliver powerful, positive outcomes.

Importantly, nearly half of the National Lottery’s UK-wide funding is targeted at the areas most in need, making sure support reaches the communities facing the greatest challenges.

Recent awards in Edinburgh Central have been given to: Edinburgh Old Town Development Trust; Scottish Veterans Residences; Ukrainian St Margaret’s Saturday School; Nigerian Community In Edinburgh UK; Health in Mind; Black Professionals Scotland; Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust and many more. This shows the wide impact the fund can have. Congrats to all recent awardees.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary