Loud laughs and scrumptious scran at new comedy night - Karen Koren

Gilded Balloon is partnering with Edinburgh Street Food to bring an exciting new comedy night. Pictured is Edinburgh Street Food on its opening weekend

We are partnering with Edinburgh Street Food to bring you an exciting new comedy night to sink your teeth into. We have joined forces with the city’s favourite local hang-out for the ultimate night out in the city, called Edinburgh Comedy Social.

Starting next month, the magnificent food court based at the Omni Centre will set the stage for a monthly comedy event, showcasing outstanding line-ups of top comedians curated by Gilded Balloon. Audiences can savour award-winning food and drinks, all while laughing away to some excellent comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we are based year round in Edinburgh, it’s always great when we’re able to present events outside of the Fringe and collaborate with exciting local businesses. We have previously run similar shows called Leith Social at The Pitt Market, which unfortunately no longer exists, but we knew the combination of quality comedy and food was something audiences really enjoyed.

When the opportunity arose to work with Edinburgh Street Food on a comedy event we jumped at the chance. Their neon aesthetic and bold energy matches perfectly with ours, and combining our quality line ups with their quality food offerings was a no brainer.

Beginning on Thursday, May 30 we’ll be presenting monthly shows plus some extras during Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. We’re looking forward to announcing line-ups very soon which will feature some of Scotland and the UK’s funniest folk.

The show is also Edinburgh’s only dog-friendly comedy night, as furry friends are welcomed with open arms to enjoy the fun indoors and outdoors at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Comedy Social is certain to be a wonderful night out for lovers of comedy and street food alike, and we can’t wait to get started on what is sure to be a cracking collaboration.