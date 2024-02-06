Loud screech of Labour U-turns - Angus Robertson

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer addressing 400 business leaders at the Kia Oval. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

​This time, the Labour Party have decided that House of Lords reform is no longer on the table. Only weeks ago, Keir Starmer insisted that the unelected chamber was "indefensible" and his party would replace it with an Assembly of the Nations and Regions.

But now, his grand reform would only see the removal of the 91 hereditary peers while defending the rest of the ‘indefensible’ structure.

We shouldn’t be surprised. Ditching our unelected and unjustifiable upper chamber was first pitched by Labour over 100 years ago.

Starmer’s Labour Party are also watering down commitments to invest in the green economy.

£28 billion was promised by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves in a flagship 2021 Labour party conference speech. But now the Labour leadership has decided the climate is too easy a target for Tory attack lines.

They claim they are constrained by their self-set ‘fiscal rules’ that will determine whether they act – or not – in a particular policy area. If so, one would be forgiven for thinking the singular fiscal rule is ‘don’t do anything’.

