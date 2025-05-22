Low tax approach will help bring greater benefits for all of us

Sir Tom Hunter commissioned the report by Oxford Economic through his foundation

The usual critics have been quick to pounce on a study commissioned by Scotland’s most successful entrepreneur, Sir Tom Hunter, to find ways to kick-start Scotland’s flagging economy.

As the Oxford Economics report focused on a direct comparison with Singapore, leftwingers inherently suspicious about business interests were quick to dismiss comparisons because, as everyone knows, Scotland isn’t Singapore. Nor are we Denmark or Finland, or Ireland for that matter, but that doesn’t stop Nationalists using their economic records as a justification for ending the union, a far more successful arrangement than the EU will ever be.

But Sir Tom and Oxford Economics were not just interested in Singapore, because two years ago they collaborated on a similar study looking at, guess where, Ireland, and they came to the same conclusion; a much more competitive approach to taxation, both personal and corporate, would yield better results and ultimately bring greater benefits for all.

Ireland’s 12.5 per cent corporation tax on profits produced average annual economic growth of 8.9 per cent from 2012-2022, compared to Scotland’s 0.9 per cent. Ah yes, but corporation tax is UK-wide, and it went up from 19 to 25 per cent in April 2023 under the Conservatives, our critics will say, and not without justification. But that doesn’t mean the low tax approach is wrong, just that the political reality of high state expenditure to cope with an ageing population and accelerated by the very necessary emergency measures to save thousands of jobs in the pandemic, means that delivering the low tax, go-getter economy that Sir Tom wants, and we in the Conservative Party would like to see, is far from easy, even for a party which believes in reducing the burden of the state.

Not easy, but still worth striving for, and decisions taken by the SNP and Labour, under nothing like the pressure of the immediate aftermath of Covid, have repeatedly shown that cutting the tax burden is the last thing they want to do. Between the two of them, Scotland has been hit by higher income tax, property transactions tax, council tax, employers’ national insurance contributions and business rates, so it’s no wonder Scotland has struggled to spring back from the grim pandemic era. The SNP’s income tax policy is a disincentive for people on low wages to earn more, as if their boast that a majority don’t pay more income tax than in England is something to be proud of, when that’s everyone on less than £26,500 a year, according to figures from the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

No-one argues that poverty shouldn’t be tackled, not even in Singapore, but the problem in Scotland is that the SNP pays lip service to the need for a thriving economy to provide sustainable solutions and instead hikes up tax to fund a spiralling welfare system which disincentivises work. With around a quarter of working age Scots inactive, the burden on the other 75 per cent will keep growing and with it the incentive to stop.

“To build Scotland’s economy and the future for the next generation of Scots we need a low tax regime, a new model for health and social care, and a housing and planning policy that works in an accelerated manner,” wrote Sir Tom. He’s no Tory supporter, but we’ve been saying this for years.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian