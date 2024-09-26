Lowdown on low traffic scheme - John McLellan
No surprise that transport officials sought approval for a scheme they designed, but it’s certainly a shock that the report was withdrawn because, according to new transport convener Stephen Jenkinson, objections "weren’t clearly being articulated in the report".
Those objections have been extensively documented, so there is no excuse for not properly acknowledging them, were it not for the fact that ignoring well-articulated concerns is the way the transport department has done business for years.
The previous two committee conveners, Lesley “Cargo Bike” Macinnes and Scott “Best Seat in the Bus” Arthur were not known for their accommodation of dissenting views, so has Cllr Jenkinson decided the “my way or the highway” approach to transport has had its day?
Is it the fact a very well organised campaign against the scheme has gathered enough cash for a legal challenge? The £5000 they have amassed doesn’t sound sufficient to fund a day at the Court of Session, but it seems to have done the trick. Perhaps the East Craigs LTN going the journey in 2021, after the council’s approach was found to be unlawful, helped concentrate minds.
But don’t be surprised if a deal is cut with the Lib Dems to dump the bus gate and keep the rest, which will barely solve the problems it has created.
