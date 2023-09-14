Lynn shows how to take charge of our own narrative - Karen Koren

​All the sorting and tidying has been done after the best Edinburgh Festival Fringe we have had since 2019 and to add to that we have had an Indian summer this September so far. A fitting end to a happy Fringe.

I have not stopped since the Fringe ended, I have been touring Lynn Ferguson: Storyland, which was on at the Gilded Balloon for the second half of the Fringe.

We embarked on a 10-date tour straight after the Fringe finished from Peebles to Perth and in between.

Lynn, who now lives in Los Angeles, grew up in Cumbernauld and it was an eye opener to see all the locals who remembered her from school being at her show last Friday.

She was performing at the new Lantern House Cumbernauld Theatre which stands on the grounds of the school that Lynn went to.

I think memories came flooding back of playground antics and old school pals.

There are only three shows left in Eastwood Park, Giffnock, Loretto High School in Musselburgh and Heart of Hawick on Sunday starting at the earlier time of 2.30pm.

Lynn has accumulated numerous four and five star reviews and has enjoyed travelling around the country performing this fantastic show.

Joyce McMillan said in the Scotsman: “A woman who weaves yarns about her own experience and that of others, in pursuit of the deep realities that shape our lives. Ferguson’s hour of narrative leads us down many delightful side-tracks, and into the highly emotional places of her own recent brush with breast cancer.

“In the end, though, what she delivers is a clarion call to us all, as citizens, to take charge of our own narrative, and not to be seduced by accounts of reality concocted by power-seekers for their own ends.

“In Ferguson’s book, we should all be storytellers, in our own right; and in this moving and life-enhancing hour of solo theatre, she shows us how.”

Lynn explains that we all tell ourselves different stories and that every single person in the eight billion people in the world are unique, no one sees the world as you see it.

She takes us through the dangers of too many cats, the mystery of Nana Mouskouri and how to live with chickens, bees and worms.

This is part stand up, part confessional and completely honest and from the heart. Storyland explains how casual tales we tell, show who we really are.