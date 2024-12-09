Major funding boost is great news for the arts in Scotland - Angus Robertson

David Smith, director of Screen Scotlan, Screen Scotland executive director Isabel Davis, Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson, Emma Picken, chief executive of the charity Be United, which worked on the recent Amazon series Anansi Boys, and film producer Bob Last, co-founder of FirstStage Studios in Leith.

Scotland’s culture sector is set to experience transformational improvements following ambitious budget proposals by the Scottish Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a £34 million boost, the budget brings Holyrood halfway to reaching a five-year commitment of a recurring £100m increase for the sector in just two years. For 2026-27, subject to the normal budget processes, Ministers aim to deliver a further £20m increase.

The Scottish Government draft budget could not be clearer in its steadfast support for Scotland’s arts and culture sector. This game-changing increase is provided against a backdrop of the UK Government actually cutting culture revenue funding. This is the largest increase in culture funding in Scotland since devolution, save Covid emergency funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the biggest boost, the largest ever number of organisations and venues across Scotland will be able to receive multi-annual funding. £20m has been earmarked for Creative Scotland and its Multi-Year Funding programme in 2025/2026. This will allow a solid foundation of funding for the culture and arts sector, and ensure that more people have access to artistic events and projects which will benefit their cultural life, health and wellbeing.

A further £4m funding will be made available for Scottish Festivals. This includes £3m to significantly increase the EXPO Festival Fund to expand its reach beyond festivals in Edinburgh and Glasgow, recognising the importance of festivals across Scotland in providing opportunities for the wider culture sector and funding to develop and deliver work under the Strategic Partnership for Scotland’s Festivals.

The additional funding will also benefit Scottish communities, community organisations, individual artists and freelancers. The Scottish Government is set to restart the award-winning Culture Collective programme with £4m, allowing community-engaged creative activity driven by the communities they are based in to shape the future cultural life of Scotland. When it ran previously from 2020-2022 it reached over 14,000 participants who would otherwise face significant barriers to accessing culture and creativity. Additional funding is also being provided to the flagship community culture project Creative Communities to expand its reach.

A brand-new multi-million pound Scottish Culture & Heritage Capacity Fund is being established in recognition the significant challenges faced by heritage and culture organisations across Scotland. This innovative fund will provide much-needed tailored support, funding and guidance to help build capacity and resilience, providing a strategic approach to positive change, creating 21st-century models for organisations that are collaborative, resilient and deliver for Scotland’s communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to these measures, the Scottish Government will increase funding for Screen Scotland’s successful Production Growth Fund which will attract international investment and encourage large-scale productions to choose Scotland for shooting, post-production, and visual effects.

Scotland’s National Collections and the National Performing Companies are receiving increased funding and important projects such as Youth Music Initiative and Sistema will continue to be a funding priority.

Culture is essential to Scotland. It is part of our nation’s identity and it enriches lives at home and abroad. It is right that the Government support the sector further. I greatly look forward to working together with all in the culture space to ensure its continued growth and success.

Now all that needs to happen is for Members of the Scottish Parliament to vote for the budget.