Making a difference to lives of the city’s next generation

The council's Inclusion Review looked at the structure of support teams and the scope of certain roles

Many of those who choose to embark on a career working with children and young people do so because they want to make a difference in the lives of the next generation. Working with children isn’t just a job, it is a vocation, offering a unique opportunity to care, nurture and teach.

I know this is the case for teachers, pupil support assistants and others working in our schools and early years settings. It is also true for officers working diligently and strategically on crucial work such as the Inclusion Review. This review has been a significant piece of work, which has put our children and young people at its centre throughout. In fact, the purpose of this work is to bring support resources as close as possible to those children and young people who require it, with a new model designed to ensure that every child’s needs are met.

At the November 2024 Education, Children and Families Committee, further engagement with parents and service users was requested, along with clarity on current versus new posts. This vital and positive work has concluded, with significant further engagement conducted, including presentations shared with 47 parent council groups, roundtable events and meetings. Findings from this work have been published and feedback taken on board.

Our vision and approach throughout this process has been to ensure that all learners in Edinburgh thrive at school and to deliver the right support, resources and staffing where it is needed. To do this we will increase the number of support staff, who I know make school a safe and nurturing place for many children with additional support needs. We want to make sure that we can respond flexibly to needs as they present themselves and a centralised team of specialists will enable us to offer tailored and agile support in schools where and when learners need it. We want to make specialist support more readily available, and our educational psychologists will now increase their time in classrooms offering hands-on support to children in their setting.

Part of this work has also involved looking at the structure of support teams and the scope of certain roles. Amongst other changes, we will confirm new permanent contracts and introduce new posts with a responsibility for embedding frameworks and guidance to ensure consistency of best practice. As is often the case with change of this nature, what is operational has become political. Of course, there are areas that can’t be addressed through staffing structure alone and we must scrutinise quality and delivery through centralised data on attainment and outcomes of learners with additional support needs. As we now look ahead to implementation, it is crucial that all those with a responsibility for making a difference to the lives of children and young people in Edinburgh, remain focused on meeting the needs of learners in the here and now.

Councillor Joan Griffiths is Convener for Education, Children and Families at Edinburgh City Council