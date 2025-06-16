Making Edinburgh a good place to live - Jane Meagher

As I took up the role of city council leader in December there were many challenges facing the city.

It was almost exactly a year since Edinburgh had declared a housing emergency, with over 5000 households a night homeless.

Edinburgh was the first city to call on the Scottish Government to accept this is a national crisis and agree to take back their severe funding cuts to Scotland’s affordable housebuilding programme.

Six months on and I continue to call for fairer funding on housing and greater decision-making powers for our city. I am heartened to learn that the largest ever grant for Scotland has been outlined in the Chancellor’s recently published Spending Review statement. This provides the opportunity to tackle the shameful statistics on poverty and homelessness at long last, providing every Scot with the safe home and life chances they deserve.

In January, following years of work by this council, we became the first region in Scotland to agree a visitor levy scheme. This will help us to raise millions of pounds for reinvesting in the city and managing tourism so that it benefits those who live and work here, as well as visitors.

We also began the year weathering Storm Eowyn, this brought into sharp focus the need to prepare our city for an ever-changing climate, ahead of launching our plans to get ‘climate ready’ and ensuring services are as ready as they can be.

In February, all political parties of the Council agreed to prioritise record spend on primary schools, road safety and social care when we set this year’s balanced council budget.

Since then, we’ve welcomed our first tenants into net zero ready affordable homes in Western Villages at the Granton Waterfront. This is one of the most ambitious and sustainable regeneration projects taking place in the UK. At the same time, work is ongoing towards a new heat network so that we can prepare for a cleaner, greener approach to heating our homes.

Alongside all of this, we are restoring North Bridge and working on the next phase of the tram. This all goes towards managing the growth we are experiencing in our city.

Throughout, my priorities have remained as they did when I entered the Leader’s office - making Edinburgh a fairer and more inclusive place for everyone who calls it home.

At the heart of this lies a commitment to a ‘no wrong door’ approach for residents in need of assistance. No one should face barriers when seeking support, and we must make it as simple as possible for people to get the help they need, when they need it.

With our population expected to increase by around 60,000 by 2030, we must continue to create good places to live and work, end poverty and tackle our climate and nature crises. Looking forward to the next six months, I will be working to make Edinburgh a more sustainable, inclusive place to live, manage Edinburgh’s growth and ensure everyone can benefit from its success.

Finally, to all of our pupils who recently sat their exams, I know the huge amount of hard work that goes into studying and wish you luck with your results. To our school leavers, embarking on the next step of their journey, I wish you all the very best. To everyone else, I hope you have a wonderful summer holiday!

Jane Meagher, Leader, Edinburgh City Council​