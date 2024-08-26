Making the most of Scottish sporting opportunities - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury MSP

Since Scotland returned from the European 2024 soccer championships in Germany, I have been thinking a lot about opportunities in football and sport in general, for young people in Scotland.

The Scotland squad inspired us all this summer and, while the resultdid not turn out as we all had hoped, seeing their hard work and dedication got me thinking about the future of Scottish football and how we could develop it even more.

Football and sport in general, can help children and adults alike to develop skills, hobbies and social networks, as well as being good for your overall health and fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was heavily involved in sports growing up and have a great love for football (I was a midfielder), so it would be fantastic to see the next generation also be given access to sporting opportunities to maintain our nation’s love of the Beautiful Game.

If we get this right, we can inspire the next generation of talent while also promoting exercise and healthy living.

All children, regardless of their background, should get to experience sport.

However, there are sadly barriers for many young people in Scotland, such as costs associated with classes or equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a first step, we need to improve access to sport in schools so that all children have the chance to learn these skills.

Organisations such as Street Soccer Scotland also provide excellent free football opportunities for socially disadvantaged groups and I recently saw in person the incredible impact they have on those who are given the opportunity to play football for free.

However, we should not leave all this work to organisations and more support must be given nationwide to support these groups in offering these vital opportunities.

Speaking to Street Soccer Scotland, it’s clear that other things could be done to make playing football more accessible for groups, such as free, safe and accessible outdoor spaces and water fountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We must start to pay attention to these issues and the benefits sport can bring, for health, wellbeing, social interaction and community building.

Plus, if we get it right now, we’ll get the added bonus of an excellent Scotland squad for many Euros to come!

That’s something all of the Tartan Army can get behind.