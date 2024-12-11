Many reasons why Edinburgh welcomes the world at Christmas - Steve Cardownie

Edinburgh Christmas Market is still one of the best ways to get into the festive spirit

Edinburgh at Christmas is still proving to be a magnet for foreign visitors. Over the last couple of weeks, I have met people from The Republic of Ireland, Sweden, the USA, France, Germany, Japan and China.

Add our cousins from south of the border, Northern Ireland and Wales and it is safe to say that the city is choc a bloc with a patchwork quilt of nationalities.

The Christmas Market appears to be one of the main reasons for their visit, but the city itself has drawn many admiring comments. The hospitality shown to them, the architecture, the castle, shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs, both traditional and contemporary have all been favourably remarked upon and, as a Leither, born and bred, I am more than happy to wallow in the accolades that the port also attracts.

On a personal level my Christmas Day will follow along the lines of the last couple of years. A table has been booked for dinner and ten of us will take our places ready to enjoy what the restaurant has to offer. My party will consist mainly of Ukrainian refugees, who I have been privileged to treat to Christmas dinner since their arrival on these shores and who will be adorned in traditional Ukrainian dress.

I am pleased to say that they all play a part in their local community in Leith, attending primary and secondary schools and excelling in their studies. A special mention must go to my former school, Leith Academy, for their unstinting support of the Ukrainians as well as all the other nationalities that make up their student population.

Bars and restaurants are, as usual, filling up with party goers, many going from pub to pub in pursuit of a good time

But there will, of course, be some who will be alone at Christmas and might not be able to enjoy the festive period as much as others, whether through living alone or through poverty.

So I hope that those who can afford to do so will take some time to offer their support to people in their neighbourhood who are in dire need of it.