Marketing Edinburgh – the long goodbye - John McLellan
It’s been a long goodbye, but four years after Edinburgh Council’s myopic senior officers engineered the destruction of the agency Marketing Edinburgh is finally being put out of its misery.
A striking off notice was lodged with Companies House last month, but ever since it was decided a marketing agency was superfluous because nothing would stop the droves of tourists visiting the city, the saga has been a constant embarrassment for the authority.
The mass resignation of its board, including the Lord Provost, was bad enough, but then followed fines for being persistently late with accounts.
When the issuing of a £50 fixed penalty notice led to opposition calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation, it’s remarkable there was not a peep from SNP or Labour politicians for the rolling of heads here, despite the company being charged £1500. Not once but twice.
At least Boris Johnson paid his own fine, but I’m not aware that anyone other than the taxpayer stumped up the £3000 cost of the council’s negligence, certainly not the three directors ultimately responsible, SNP councillor Kate Campbell, the Green’s Claire Miller and Labour’s Mandy Watt, herself an accountant.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh shoppers 'shocked' as roof of Corstorphine Lidl store collapses after thunderstorm
-
2
Bonnyrigg tornado: Midlothian mum shocked after she spotted tornado amid Met Office yellow weather warning
-
3
Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers deflate 50 SUVs overnight in the Capital
-
4
Edinburgh crime: Balaclava gang surrounds woman's car and tries to steal bike in Stockbridge area
-
5
Edinburgh crime news: Police confirm that body found in Northumberland is that of 75-year-old Fettes teacher, Peter Coshan
No-one predicted the Covid pandemic would hit so soon after the decision to wind down the company, but not so warnings about leaving the city without the means to compete in an international market.
And no-one foresaw that the most compelling images beaming round the world of Edinburgh’s first full Festival since lockdown were of heaps of uncollected garbage.