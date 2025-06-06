Maybe what matters can’t be counted

Ewan Aitken, CEO Cyrenians

One of Cyrenians’ 53 services is our amazing cook school. We teach people who are in a new home how to cook and budget as these are vital skills in managing a tenancy.

Edinburgh City Council pays us to run these classes as part of their homelessness prevention work. We’ve shown that 83 per cent of those who do our classes are still in their tenancy a year later, a significantly higher proportion than those from similar backgrounds who don’t have these skills.

I was at an event recently talking about the cook school and someone said that “we need to get schools to teach people these skills” – to which someone else replied, “yes, schools should teach financial management too”, and a third voice chipped in, “yes, schools should teach interview skills and get young people ready for work too”.

I have heard this so often said about schools and it makes me despair. Young people spend only 15 per cent of their week in school, too little time to learn all they need to know about. Schools are neither funded nor resourced to do this work. Of course they could be. We could choose to change the curriculum, so schools focus on these life skills and the soft skills of human relationships which are often the hardest to learn. We would, however, need to change how we hold schools to account.

Exam season is upon us and schools will be held to account for the results their pupils achieve. So no wonder schools focus on those results and not teaching life skills. To be clear, I know schools do a great deal around life skills, but unless we change what we ask for as evidence of success at school, we aren’t giving them the space to do it to a much greater extent and depth.

The obsession with exam results as the sole arbiter of education success is why we have skills shortages. Colleges offer huge flexibility and a wide range of opportunities. But somehow it is still seen as “second best”. Schools will speak with pride about the numbers who go on to university but don’t make the same noise about those going to college or into work.

We need a collective mindset shift about what we mean by a “good education” and what a successful school looks like. Cyrenians works with hundreds of young people who have struggled with school. Not because they are stupid or lazy but because narrow pathways of academic success are too narrow for many young people to flourish. This is not a criticism of schools, but of a society which does not create the space for an education system with a broader definition of success than who got how many exams at what grade.

Knowing how to count, cook, be curious and caring, compassionate and creative – learning to use those human traits well. That for me is what would make a successful education system. More folk would flourish and we’d all be better off. And if it doesn’t fit in a league table, maybe it’s the league table that is the problem – what matters can’t be counted.

Ewan Aitken is ​CEO of Cyrenians