Meghan Markle: Jeremy Clarkson made vile comments despite her mental health struggles over media treatment – Hayley Matthews
With many in uproar over Jeremy Clarkson writing about how he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex, as well as other degrading comments towards her, I think that his behaviour towards women should be ringing alarms bells.
These are not normal comments and this is not a nice man. Would you say this to someone face to face in the street that you'd never met before? Absolutely not! So why does he get to hide behind his keyboard spewing hate, bashing his knuckles off the space bar whilst he froths at the mouth with rage like a hyena? He shouldn't, he just shouldn't!
I'm not surprised that his chauvinistic rant has become the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about newspaper article ever with more than 20,000 objections. That's even more than I get (yes, there are people out there with nothing better to do than complain about my column. I think they need a hobby).
But seriously, the sheer number of complaints speaks volumes that people are not OK with this kind of vitriol towards a young, “half-black and half-white” woman who has already spoken about her mental health struggles because of the way the media has treated her.
Jeremy's ignorant words and misogynistic persona oozes out of him like puss from an infected spot. He's arrogant and vile but let's not forget several people will have okayed his words before they went to print. I'd bet none of them were female. But I believe the issue goes back much further than Jeremy. To raise a person and show them that language like this is OK, well, I blame his mother and his father.