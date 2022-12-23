Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York earlier this month (Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

These are not normal comments and this is not a nice man. Would you say this to someone face to face in the street that you'd never met before? Absolutely not! So why does he get to hide behind his keyboard spewing hate, bashing his knuckles off the space bar whilst he froths at the mouth with rage like a hyena? He shouldn't, he just shouldn't!

I'm not surprised that his chauvinistic rant has become the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about newspaper article ever with more than 20,000 objections. That's even more than I get (yes, there are people out there with nothing better to do than complain about my column. I think they need a hobby).

But seriously, the sheer number of complaints speaks volumes that people are not OK with this kind of vitriol towards a young, “half-black and half-white” woman who has already spoken about her mental health struggles because of the way the media has treated her.