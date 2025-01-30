Mental health provision can help people with HIV - Emma Roddick

Emma Roddick MSP for Highlands and Islands

Scotland has made significant strides in its fight against HIV. I won’t have been alone in feeling emotional seeing the empathetic and responsible public health campaign on TV last year – marking a huge difference in governments of the past and this one in how the virus and people living with it are treated.

Along with this is the setting of an ambitious goal of eliminating new transmissions by 2030. While this is commendable, we must acknowledge the critical intersection of mental health and HIV.

People living with HIV often experience higher rates of depression, anxiety and trauma. These can hinder adherence to treatment, fail to prevent risky behaviour and create barriers to accessing care.

Mental health treatment can make a world of difference to the life quality, happiness and adherence to wider treatment of those living with HIV. However, there’s also more to do to create the environment where someone with HIV is able to respond to treatment and live their lives free of stigma.

An HIV test being carried out.

Fear of judgment and discrimination can prevent individuals from seeking testing, disclosing their status and accessing support. This is particularly true in close-knit rural communities.

While HIV is still closely related to the LGBTQ+ community, the stigma against each group compounds the other. It is horrible to think that we still have progress to make just so that someone who is gay or bisexual or has a virus is not treated or thought of badly due to that single fact about them. But that is the sad fact; and it’s contributing to poor mental health among both groups.

There is no reason that someone should get HIV in Scotland in 2025. We know how to prevent transmission and we know how to support those with the virus. The fact that there are still deaths from AIDS in the world despite this tells us that there’s something else going on. Those people are not dying from HIV and AIDS alone, they’re dying from stigma.

Scotland’s commitment to ending new HIV transmissions by 2030 is achievable. However, we cannot achieve it without addressing mental health needs. By integrating mental health into our HIV response, we can break down barriers to care.

So I welcome the report “Beyond the virus: Prioritising mental health for people living with HIV in Scotland” published by HIV Outcomes UK, a coalition of HIV experts, convened by the National AIDS Trust, who are working to improve the quality of life for people living with HIV in the UK.

I’ve joined over 30 MSPs in supporting a parliamentary motion which calls on the Scottish Government to implement the report’s recommendations including increasing access to in-clinic mental health support, expanding HIV peer support services and delivering enhanced training in healthcare settings to tackle HIV stigma.

Read the report in full at www.nat.org.uk/publications

Emma Roddick is MSP for Highlands and Islands