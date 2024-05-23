Mhairi Black makes her first foray into Fringe - Karen Koren

​As the sun has finally started shining and summer seems well and truly on the way, we’re looking forward to another busy summer of comedy, theatre and magic at Gilded Balloon for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

​Great names such as Michelle Brasier and Jack Docherty are to appear on mixed bill shows including the return of Comedy Night at the Museum and our classic Late’n’Live.

One of the names I'm most excited for on this year's line-up is none other than Paisley politician Mhairi Black, who will make her first foray into Fringe this year with her debut show “Politics Isn't For Me”.

Mhairi was the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons at the age of 20 back in 2015 and is set to step down at the next election, but not before she provides a behind the scenes look at life in Westminster for us this August at the National Museum of Scotland Auditorium.

Mhairi is the epitome of Scotland's west coast and its typically dark sense of humour and will use that to look back on her time in Westminster with a first-hand, ruthlessly honest look at 21st century politics in Britain.

She has always been vocal about issues close to her heart and home and I'm sure will be a huge loss to the political scene when she steps down

From personal stories and anecdotes to a closer look at our voting system and what is wrong with it, Mhairi’s show is already one of our top sellers.

A mix of spoken word, storytelling and comedy, Mhairi will provide an inside look at what life in Westminster is really like and why, ultimately, she has decided politics is not for her.

Mhairi isn’t the only west coast act we have heading through from Glasgow this year either - we’re welcoming back TikTok star and comedian Paul Black for a brand new sketch show and rising star Kathleen Hughes for her debut show.

Another rising TikTok star is Kimberley Blythe, who makes her debut at the Gilded Balloon with “Might As Well”, a candid glimpse behind the camera, sharing tales from her childhood to navigating the pitfalls of adulthood.