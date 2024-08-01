Mhairi gets our Golden Balloon Fringe off to a flyer - Karen Koren

In 2015, at the age of 20, Mhairi Black became the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons

The first days of Fringe have officially begun for us and a few other venues and here at Gilded Balloon we opened our doors yesterday to acts, customers and staff and it’s been a wonderful time, preparing and opening.

Today is our big press launch, where we invite media, bookers, agents, family and friends to come along and see a selection of our top acts hosted by the fantastically talented Michelle Brasier.

We’ll give guests a sneak peek from a range of our programme, including comedians like TikTok star Christopher Hall, Mhairi Black with her Fringe debut and the always-honest Grace Campbell, as well as family-friendly shows like Ketch Sketch and Primary School Assembly Bangers.

It’s a different year for us, hosting shows across Patter House and the National Museum of Scotland, with Teviot Row House being refurbished until next year.

Despite only having two venues instead of three (with multiple rooms) we’ve still managed to pack our programme full, with over 130 shows, including lots which are already sold out including Mhairi Black and Paul Black (no relation).

Teviot has been our home for 23 years, so although it’s strange not to have it in Gilded Balloon’s roster this year, our team have done a fantastic job of making Patter House on Chambers Street feel like home.

We have a busy few weeks coming up, with Gilded Balloon’s Pink Wednesday taking place next week on 7 August, when we offer discounted tickets all day long to support our charity partners Waverley Care.

There’ll be £5 tickets to some of our biggest shows - an initiative we introduced in 2018 to combat a day traditionally known across the Fringe as a slower day for ticket sales.

Don your best pink outfit and come on down to Gilded Balloon for £5 tickets to support a brilliant charity.

Our staff and friends will be all pink on that day, I will be pink every day of the Festival!

In between all of this, I’m on grandmother duty with little Penny - who has found her feet just in time for Fringe and is making friends all around our venues!

It’s going to be another busy year but we’re thrilled to be back at the biggest arts festival in the world, supporting homegrown talent and showcasing some rising stars!