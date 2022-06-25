She always looks great and, if you don't know who she is, she's the model known for having "those eyebrows".
So as I scrolled through her feed I was interested to discover she's the founder and CEO of Kora Organics. She always looks healthy and so I did some digging into what she uses.
I could easily spend hours on YouTube watching celebrities go over their skincare routine, it's quite addictive. There are the famous Kardashian videos which don't really inspire me too much as I know how much "help" they've had so I like the more natural beauties like Drew Barrymore, Busy Phillips and Liv Tyler.
I love watching people get excited about skincare but not all are celebrities use organic or cruelty-free. So when I saw a few videos of Miranda doing skincare I looked at the Kora Organics website and was delighted to see that it's all certified organic.
Read More
Products that contain fewer toxic chemicals can only be a positive thing – especially with skincare.
I do like how celebrities can use their platform for the better and make skincare a lot more organic for everyone.
Miranda's skincare brand is formulated with ingredients free from toxins and cruelty, so it's right up my street. I love how their crystal-enriched skincare items are really high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.
Now I just need to find the time to get ordering some and a few hours to make myself beautiful!